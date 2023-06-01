It was a great start to summer here in the Concho Valley as temperatures sat comfortably in the mid 80s. With a steady southeasterly wind conditions were a bit on the humid side allowing for a significant amount of cloud cover throughout the day.

As the afternoon came around, cloud cover began to clear up a bit more but temperatures remained in the mid 80s as well as that onset southeasterly wind.

Tonight a developing low pressure system moves in from West Texas into our region keeping temperatures in the upper 60s overnight as well as a chance for an isolated thunderstorm here or there with a potential for severe weather into this coming weekend.