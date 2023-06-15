106°F today as high pressure kept conditions favorable to reach such temperatures as a unique weather pattern starts to form across the nation.

Cloud cover did little to keep the heat away across the Concho Valley as our Eastern counties saw a sudden burst of severe weather with thunderstorms and flash flooding later on this afternoon.

As evening took hold, the temperatures quickly dropped into the 80s, and are looking to settle in the lower 70s tonight with those light winds keeping conditions humid as it moves in from the Southwest.