High pressure starts to set in as steady cloud cover, followed by clearing skies at night, keep temperatures about where they need to be for this time of year.

As we make our way into the weekend we could see those triple digit days return while keeping a lookout for any potential heat advisories to go into effect while despite the burn ban being lifted to due significant rainfall.

We continue to monitor the next system to affect us here in the Concho Valley by looking north to for any interaction with strong moisture from the south.