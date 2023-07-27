Strong convection to the north could push down into the Concho Valley by morning starting our Friday out with a cooler and cloudier morning, but this high pressure continues to ridge well up into the northern states pushing a majority of these storms over Oklahoma and Kansas, while the rest stays well east of the Ohio River Valley.

Earlier in the week many models called for increased rain chances over the weekend but as August quickly approaches, drier and hotter weather is predicted to dominate over the next few days and extend heat advisories until Tuesday.

As July prepares to wrap up we have seen record highs, record rainfall and some of the longest consecutive days of triple digit heat making the summer of 2023 one of the hottest on record.