More than anticipated cloud cover loomed over the Concho Valley today as a quasi-stationary boundary gave an early preview of this weekends conditions.

Mostly cloudy skies did little to keep those hundred degree highs away though as we tacked on day 12 of the heat dome days looking to break into the teens by tomorrow.

By the weekend a stronger frontal system will drop quickly as a result of the combined effects of night time cooling, mountain breezes and stronger northerly flow into an already impressively deep trough that has resulted in record amounts of rainfall in the past week.

This rain is an early signal of August conditions but also signs that the heat dome could be weakening.