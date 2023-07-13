Another day added to the already impressive count of days in the triple digits. While some areas are on 30 plus days, here in the Concho Valley we’re into the 20 mark as we continue to see no sign on these hot conditions leaving.

Overnight conditions retained a good amount of day time heating aiding in the climb to upset the 110°F but fell shy one degree for a still impressive run at record temperatures at record durations.

While some areas will continue to see an unrelenting amount of rainfall, those same storms could create enough of a disturbance to push a few rain clouds into our region as early as tomorrow night.

As each passing storms attempts to add to an already astounding July rain total, humid mornings will be the pattern as long as these fast moving storms across the north continue.