Cloudy and rainy skies kept our temps mild in the upper 50s around the region today. Southeasterly wind at 5-10mph also kept the dew points very close to our actual temps.

Tonight we’ll finally see the full development of that low to our north which will push a cold front through the region that finally dries us out. Associated with this cold front is gonna be a line of showers and heavy rain showers. While we’ll be on the tail end of this, many of us could wake to rain between 2-5am.

Tomorrow after the rain and cloud cover pushes out in the AM, we’ll see much more sunshine in the PM that lets us push towards that 60° mark. Winds will also be pleasant from the north at 5-10mph.

Longer term we’re watching a warm up into the 60s and holding steady there for the foreseeable future with lows in the 30s and 40s. The next rain chances to build into the area are also going to be closer to the middle of next week.