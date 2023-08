Partly cloudy skies and a slower warm up made for a beautiful day starting with a cooler morning.

Lows will consistently drop down into this lower 70s mark more commonly as conditions begin their transition into autumn.

Easterly winds brought on by high pressure building back over the Rocky Mountain Desert Region starts to pull cool air down from the Ohio River Valley, giving the conditions around the Concho Valley the necessary lift to see isolated rain showers over the weekend.