Cloud cover extended over the Northern Concho Valley and Hurricane Hilary gets upgraded to a category 2 in just hours, and San Angelo sees back to back days of record heat after a small break early this week.

Strong easterly flow combined with record heat produced strong thunderstorm activity across the Northern Concho Valley early this afternoon before dissipating around sunset, again. Due to the strong instability caused by a strong low pressure and the stubborn heat dome, these optimal afternoon thunderstorm conditions will persist.

Things could quickly change in the next few days if not hours, as Hurricane Hilary feeds off the endless supply of hot El Nino Eastern Pacific Waters as it makes its approach to Baja California. Areas like San Diego and Las Vegas being issued tropical storm watches for their areas as this storm approaches. This could pull a lot of moisture out of our region and over the Sierra Madres.

With the high pressure staying over us for what will seem like only a few hours, the heat dome will be pushed into the central US, finally giving them an opportunity to dry out but not before scalding Texas one more time as back to back highs shattered expectations at 109°F today, again.