Rapid convection resulted in several microbursts across San Angelo as the Northern Concho Valley saw more thunderstorm activity with wind gusts up to 50 MPH in some parts.

While we did see a small spout of rain, Tom Green county saw a record high today at 111°F which makes it the hottest temperature for August while at the same time the hottest August on record.

Overnight those thunderstorms will continue to push northeast before meeting up with faster upper level winds, clearing out the Concho Valley while southerly winds keep any more rain from reaching the area.