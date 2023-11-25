Today cloud cover was overcast for the entire region which kept our temps from getting out of those mid 50s. Southerly winds at 5-10mph are keeping dew points fairly high in the upper 40s and lower 50s as well.

Tonight the cloud cover should stick around and give us an overnight rain chance as we see the frontal passage in the early AM tomorrow the 26th. Southerly winds will also turn to a northerly one after the cold fronts passes.

Tomorrow is expected to be windy and chilly with a wind out of the north at 15-20mph and temps in the lower 50s around the Concho Valley. Cloud cover should decrease but will still be plentiful as well.

Longer term we’re watching a mid week warm up that gets us into the mid 60s by Wednesday, then the next cold front is scheduled for Thursday which brings a fair rain chance with it. Unfortunately the warm up returns the next day getting us near 70° by the weekend.