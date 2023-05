Cloudy and humid conditions persisted all day with an opportunity to rain but temperatures only reached into the low 80s preventing any precipitation in our area.

Clouds over the west quickly pushed in over the Concho Valley searching for warm air to keep it fueled but rain out of energy upon reaching western counties.

Tonight expect those easterly winds to stay steady and cloud cover to linger around well into Sunday morning as temperatures are only slated to reach into the upper 70s.