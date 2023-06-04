A series of low pressure systems across the Rocky Mountains and the Gulf of Mexico, interact with waves of surface troughs moving in a retrograde direction forming high pressure over much of central Texas.

This interesting pattern shows a strong easterly migration of moist air, favoring lower and coastal regions below 1000ft. As the summer high pressure moves in over our region, it helps move a lot of the surrounding moist air up pushing much of the cirrus blow off over the Concho Valley.

This allowed temperatures to both reach into the lower 90s and lower 60s as cloud cover remained well off to the edge of most counties. A fast moving line of thunderstorms moves down the front range and over our area by late tonight, early tomorrow for a quick burst of rain.

Expect a cool but humid wake up as cloud cover will burn off, as conditions dry up along with the heat up into another potential round of afternoon thunderstorms.