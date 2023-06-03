On and off spotty rain today as a quick break in cloud cover allowed for just enough heat to kick off some afternoon thunderstorms that continues to develop overnight west of the Concho Valley. Highs shot up into the 80s as well as wind speed closer to the outflow boundaries of each isolated rain shower.

Tonight expect on and off cloud cover as we make our way into those overnight temperatures sitting in the low 60s with an opportunity to still see some severe weather make its way into our region.

Tomorrow expect the usual cloudy morning with some light rain here or there before a small break and then another round of afternoon thunderstorms.