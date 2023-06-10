The Concho Valley seeing easily up to 2 inches of rain from last night’s thunderstorms as clear weather associated with passing storms brought dry, desert air over us. Temperatures easily reached the hundreds as some places saw up to 104 degrees.

As the afternoon rolled around a few passing high clouds moved in as the strong dry air continues to push over the Edwards Plateau.

Tonight with that lack of cloud cover temperatures will drop down into the 70s with some areas like Junction, potentially seeing a light shower overnight.

Sunday is expected to be another sunny and hot day as strong storms to the north continue to pull moisture out of our area.