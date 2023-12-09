Sunny skies today allowed us to warm up into those low 60s but the winds out of the north were definitely noticeable at 15-20mph.

Tonight we’re expecting to cool off rapidly with the loss of sunshine and our daytime heating. Winds should die down to 10-15mph while our temps drop below freezing where upper 20s are going to be common around the area in the morning.

Tomorrow the winds will finally feel “normal” at 5-10mph out of the north while our highs get into the upper 50s for a pleasant day. Mostly sunny skies should also prevail as dew points are still very low right now.

Longer term we’re seeing pleasant weather and sunny skies through Tuesday. Finally rain chances skyrocket as Wednesday hits where we’ll see nothing but cloud cover and rainy conditions through Friday. Temps should hang out in those 50s all week with lows going from the 30s up to the 40s with those rain chances on Wednesday.