Today clear skies allowed our temps to soar into the 70s before drastically dropping off with the loss of that daytime heating. Winds out of the west were prevalent overall at 5-15mph with a few clouds building in this evening but nothing major.

Tonight that cloud cover and some warm air working into the area should keep the majority if not all of us above freezing overnight. Winds will remain out of the west at 5-10mph into tomorrow.

Tomorrow is set up for a beautiful NYE here in the Concho Valley with highs near that 70° mark and lots of sunshine. However, we’re seeing a cold front push in tomorrow evening closer to that 9pm-Midnight range that will drop temperatures by 20° on average bringing our lows back into the 20s overnights and daytime highs closer to the low 50s to start off 2024. Also a couple rain chances to talk about, Tuesday the eastern half of our region could see some spotty shower activity, but Tom Green and our western half looks dry. Friday seems to be the better chance as some upper level dynamics come more into play giving a better support for shower development.