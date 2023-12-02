Today sunny skies allowed our temps to rise into those upper 60s and lower 70s around the area. Mostly sunny skies and winds out of the west at 15-20mph were definitely noticeable, but lacking in any rain.

Tonight winds will die down to 5-10mph and cloud cover will increase slightly. Not enough to stop our cool down though as temps should bottom out in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be nearly a copy and paste forecast as today with highs topping out near 70° and winds picking up again to 15-20mph. Mostly sunny skies should also be prevalent as well.

Longer term we’re watching a warm up next week that keeps us in the 70s and could even push some 80s by Friday. Finally next weekend we’re watching a stronger cold front push in that could drop our temps by 10° in time for the weekend.