As abundant moisture makes its way over the Sierra Madres, its stripped out of the atmosphere by the taller mountains as it floods areas around New Mexico.

This upper atmospheric river drags across portions of West Texas and the panhandle overnight as it makes its way down towards the Concho Valley.

This shot of moisture brings with it high winds and the potential for hail as highs touched into the mid 80s today allowing dewpoints to approach warmer lows in the 70s.

Thunderstorm activity will continue throughout the week as blasts of cold air follow behind an impressive cold front.