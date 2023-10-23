Today we saw light rain building into the Concho Valley from the southwest which kept our temps very mild in the mid 70s. Southerly flow kept us humid and warm as well.

Tonight the scattered storms will continue as well as that southerly wind at 5-10mph which will keep lows high in the upper 60s. Flooding could start to become a concern tonight as more heavy rain showers build.

Tomorrow will be another day of scattered storms and showers around the region that should keep us down in the 70s all day.

Longer term Wednesday looks to be a more heavy rainfall event as well as possible severe activity that we’ll have our eye on. Late week looks beautiful followed by more humidity and rain chances this weekend. There looks to be a major cool down in the works just in time for Halloween that we’ll be narrowing down more this week as well.