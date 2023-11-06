The temperatures dropped just as quickly as that sunset over the Concho Valley.

As highs topped in the mid 80s, once the sun went down, temperatures plummeted into the mid 60s where they’ll level off for the night.

Strong southwesterly winds bring warm moist air up from the equator setting up tomorrow for a run at a record high, before Wednesday brings a cold snap that some are saying, could signal a cold and wet winter ahead.

For now, one more day of warm weather as we reach near the 2 week mark for Thanksgiving.