The soaking continues as moisture combined with colliding winds mixes over the Concho Valley. This developing low pressure center over the regions pulls down cold, dry air while simultaneously pulling up warm, moist air, the result, wide spread stratiform cloud coverage with scattered, but light rain showers.

With dewpoints close to daytime highs, it didn’t take much to really see all day cloud cover considering the time of year being typically cold overall. With highs touching into the low 50s, tonight they’ll stay the same if not dip into the upper 40s.

All good things must come to an end as tomorrow this storm will continue to bring necessary moisture to parts of East Texas and further as strong northerly winds push this storm out of the Concho Valley ushering in warmer and drier weather as early as Tuesday afternoon.