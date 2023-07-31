Cooler morning temperatures sent us out for this last day of the month but first day of the week.

Highs hit 104°F putting the Concho Valley into the heat advisory category once again but as the heat dome count continues, there are signs it could weaken as it becomes more widespread across the southern nation, raising temperatures in general.

As late summer monsoon season has immediately begun, the storms that developed late over New Mexico have now joined the push north as well as east into parts of West Texas.

This joint effort of ridging, enhanced monsoonal flow and night time cooling create a back and forth collision of air across the region, keeping overnight lows humid and in the 70s.

It will be an interesting week and month as more data about the hottest July on record, comes in and what it could mean for the future days ahead.