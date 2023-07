As we wrap up that final week of July, this summer heat has one more blast before it gives way to some cooler weather but 1st, a quick week of heat advisories across the Concho Valley lies ahead.

Quick clouds pushed through as a remnant of cooler weekend weather burns up in the hot West Texas sun.

Highs will slowly cool down as we approach the weekend up will still keep in the triple digit highs and the mid 70 lows but by the weekend we could see some stronger storms usher in a cooler August.