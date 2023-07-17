Blistering heat rages on as the bulk of the “heat dome” settles in over the Concho Valley. Temperatures shot into the triple digits through the weekend and will continue this trend for another week pushing the count to 12 for days in a row staying in the 100°F+ range.

High clouds to the North start to move in steadily as as cirrus blow off from a much larger storm in Oklahoma that has since pushed into our region due to the strong northerly winds over the plains states.

Tonight cloud cover could trap some overnight heat keeping things in the 70s but giving tomorrow a head start at another hot day, extending excessive heat warnings and heat advisories across West Texas.