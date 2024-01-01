A small area of high pressure built over the Concho Valley all day, resulting in clear skies, calm winds and highs in the 50s.

Winds decreased out of the east despite being mostly easterly all day for a more calm evening as temperatures dropped into the lower 30s.

Around morning time expect an area of low pressure to push through from the west over the Sierra Madres, increasing southerly flow across the lower plains before combining over the eastern counties and some of Tom Green.

This effect will result all day cloud cover, steady mid day rain and highs in the mid 40s.