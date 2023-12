With another day wrapped up in the Concho Valley, calm winds, clear skies and cold temperatures have been the theme this holiday season.

As Hanukkah rapidly approaches an opportunity for some windy and warm weather could push things into the 80s, but tonight things will drop into the upper if not the lower 30s.

Tomorrow will be the same case with highs in the 70s and sunny skies as the shortest day of the year and the winter solstice approach in the coming weeks.