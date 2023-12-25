Cold air took over quickly as soon as night settled in on this Christmas Day. Plunging from those 50s down into the 30s, the Concho Valley will be dealing with cold temperatures for the remainder of the week.

As strong low pressure remains over the Central US, northerly winds will fight back and forth between a gentle southwesterly wind that could add moisture to cold temperatures making things feel a bit more frigid than indicated, a good time to pull the plants in.

Daytime conditions will be perfect for tackling Christmas decorations before a New Years storm could be coming.