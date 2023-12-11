Gentle southerly winds and light cloud cover made for a calm cool down into those cold winter temperatures tonight.

With forecast lows of lower 30s early morning cloud cover combined with daytime heating could result in some light rain showers as an approaching cold front increasing southerly flow signficantly.

These strong southeasterly winds will pull a lot of low level moisture up into the Concho Valley as strong and quick moving upper level winds descend the Edwards Plateau with pockets of moisture being lifted into the air all week making for some steadily flood like conditions for this 3rd holiday week.