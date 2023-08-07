Another record day as it hit 109°F here in San Angelo.

With back to back record days of heat followed by intense thunderstorm activity as the evening rolls around, this El Nino year is definitely shaping up to be historical.

As we enter day 31 of the Heat dome, we simultaneously have entered day 50 of 100+°F. As National Weather Service and ERCOT issue weather watches, people wait patiently for the first signs of cooling weather.

With Tropical Storm Eugene helping push more moisture the west coast, the Heat Dome could potential pull much of that moisture into the Plains States but not without sprinkling a few drops across the Concho Valley.