San Angelo85°F Sunny Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon83°F Fair Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 7 mph W
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Precip
- 86%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous