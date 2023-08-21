Despite temperatures being a bit more mild and a strong easterly breeze, San Angelo still saw another record day of heat.

With a tropical storm barreling down on the Texas Coast, the Concho Valley could see a significant amount of rain fall all day tomorrow but still see triple digit highs.

Tonight winds pick up out the east signaling the arrival of some of that much needed rain.

With strong easterly winds and intense thunderstorm activity, expect significant rainfall in those flood prone areas before conditions dry up but remain cool by the end of the week.