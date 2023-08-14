As evening rolled around, explosive convective activity took advantage of the optimum atmospheric conditions leading to a huge cumulonimbus cloud formation to the east of San Angelo.

With a strong outflow boundary from the sudden rush of cool air and heavy rainfall, a small but significant dust storm created enough contamination to hide any radar sweeps in the region.

Today hit 101°F degrees, finally stopping the record breaking heat but still adding to the triple digit days.

Tonight a much cooler night in the lower 70s as it will attempt to rain again, dropping temperatures even more.