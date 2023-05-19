Partly cloudy and wet to start this Friday morning. A good opportunity to tackle some of that pre summer lawn care tasks.

Clouds started to clear up as temperatures warmed up and touched up into the 90s. Winds stayed relatively calm as the afternoon rolled around.

In typical spring fashion, afternoon thunderstorms rolled in from the west prompting severe weather alerts across the Concho Valley into tonight.

Expect cloud cover to increase as well as thunderstorm probability along with winds out of the Northwest to become gusty in some areas. Temperatures will cool off into the lower 60s as that cloud cover will stay with us overnight keeping things wet and cool into Saturday.