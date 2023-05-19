Rapid thunderstorm development across the Concho Valley set of numerous severe weather alerts including flash flooding, severe thunderstorm and hail in the late evening hours.

Areas prone to flash flooding expected to see several feet of rain collecting in those notorious zones as scattered rain showers make their way over our region throughout the night.

Temperatures slated to drop down into the lower 60s and keep those hotter temperatures away into the morning. High winds picked up as those quick moving storms, combined with a few outflow boundaries, pushed a very impressive mesocyclone formation across Texas.