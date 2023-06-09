Partly cloudy skies covered the Concho Valley today promoting strong convection this afternoon as strong southeasterly flow bring a large system in from New Mexico. Temperatures touched into the upper 90s, with some areas seeing in excess of 100 degrees.

Tonight expect to see more of those late night Thunderstorms as will be the trend for the next few days as a dynamic weather pattern brought on by low pressure plummeting down from Canada early next week. This change will allow lows to sit in the 70s throughout the week with continued late night thunderstorms.