Rapidly developing thunderstorms to the west, quickly pushed over the Concho Valley as waves of cloud cover swept in down the Sierra Madres.

Temperatures hit the 100 degree mark and with just enough energy to kick off serious thunderstorms and flash flooding as lows dropped into the mid 60s with winds gusting up to 50 MPH in some areas.

Tomorrow some lingering cloud cover with light rain may affect some regions of the Concho Valley before temperatures repeat into the triple digit followed by those late night storms again.