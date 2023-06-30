A different change of pace as strong convection to the west produced cloud cover all day. While day time temperatures stayed below 100°F it wasn’t cool enough to see any rain as sunset rolled around.

Tonight, lows will get back down into the lower 70s with steady southerly winds around 15MPH due to a strong concentration of storms moving across the Texas Panhandle. As soon as favorable cloud development reaches the Concho Valley those storms could run out of energy but leave conditions favorable to see a line of thunderstorms by tomorrow night.