We continue to see extensive cloud cover make its way the Concho Valley in the early morning hours as valley fog, combined with cooler upper level winds, allows for temperatures to remain comfortable overnight.

Today highs touched up into the 80s as a quick moving dust storm moved in from the west reducing visibility and restricting travel early this evening. Some areas saw gusty conditions in excess of 60 MPH at times.

Tonight expect those overnight thunderstorms to pick up if not in the early morning hours are we approach overnight lows in the 60s.