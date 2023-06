High temperatures combined with light winds produced that bout of fast moving thunderstorms later this evening.

Wind gusts reported up to 70MPH by National Weather Service and seeing 0.25″ of rain across San Angelo but up to an inch in the northwestern counties.

Tonight lows drop below predicted temperatures in the lower 70s with gusty conditions and a few thunderstorms over night.

As things cool off, expect post frontal like conditions with a humid start to this Saturday.