Hotter temperatures today as we saw triple digit highs well before noon across the Concho Valley.

As the afternoon rolled around strong convection combined with a heat advisory prompting severe weather warnings to be issued across our eastern counties.

Tonight those partly cloudy skies wont do much to hold in heat but lows will still hover around the mid 70s with those calm winds doing little to cool things down as well.

With a lot of hazy conditions lingering around we could see of that heat transfer into the air born particulate setting off a late afternoon thunderstorm or two across the region, Saturday.