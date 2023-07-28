Although the month of July still has a few more days left statistics are in about this year’s summer being one of the hottest on record.

Sea Surface temperatures might not be something that would normally be thought to impact areas like West Texas but satellite imagery along with relative humidity, noticed a trend with the strong southeasterly flow across South Texas.

While conditions to the north provided stable and cold air, the warm air below was quickly pushed east of us where Dallas and San Antonio saw significant rainfall. At the same time areas like Lubbock and Amarillo saw storms held off to the north from that strong southerly flow.

This battle of the masses will continue until monsoon season sets in or a strong enough combined effort from low pressure and a receding subtropical jet, otherwise low 70s and 100’s are going to be it as August gets set to kick off.