Steady cloud cover across the Concho Valley has been a direct result of severe thunderstorms that continue to pummel the Ohio River Valley.

As winds have be variable from the North and the East, early signs that storms are on the way also represent the weakening of the heat dome as it prepare to make its way east to dry out a very flooded east coast.

Tonight clouds will continue to stay overhead as lows drop down into the mid 70s but could see a quick shot of rainfall by this weekend before jumping back into those triple digits.