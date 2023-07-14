Clearing skies and calm conditions wrap up a hot week of triple digit temperatures.

A thermal dome, coupled with the strong effects of an interesting el nino season, continue to bring hot but humid temperatures to the Concho Valley this year.

With explosive storms across much of the nation, the southern part of the US is seeing record high temperatures as some areas across the south are forecasted to see 130°F.

As the deep low pressure continues to pull moisture towards the Northeast, the upper level pattern rapidly transports pockets of cold dry air across the plains states resulting in fast quick storms that diminish within hours. Some of these storms will pass through Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, pushing late night cloud cover and overnight humidity in from the north.