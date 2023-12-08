A slower cool down as we wrap up another busy holiday week here in the Concho Valley.

With colder and sub freezing temperatures starting us off, we ended the week 3° shy of the record of 85°F.

Tonight calmer conditions allow a slow cool off as we gently make our way down into the upper 40s before dawn.

By tomorrow afternoon, strong winds are expected to kick up from the northwest indicating the strong cold front slamming the Central Plains States is making its way east as we see just strong winds as a result.