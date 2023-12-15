We finally saw sunny skies today after multiple days of cloud cover and rainy conditions. Temps were mild only topping out in the upper 50s since we had a nice northwesterly wind at ~10mph all day.

Tonight we’ll see the clear skies continue which will lead to considerable cooling overnight. The winds should remind northwesterly at 5-10mph but lows should drop to nearly freezing in those low 30s all around the region, so make sure to take necessary precautions.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful sunny day with a light northwesterly breeze at 5-10mph. Temperatures should top out in the lower 60s making for a great day to go enjoy a nice breeze or do some Christmas shopping.

Longer term we’re seeing this sunny weekend followed by a cold front Monday that holds us in the 60s for next week with lows in the 30s and 40s. By the middle of next week it’s looking like cloud cover really starts to increase and rain chances ramp up as we look ahead to that holiday travel and Christmas forecast.