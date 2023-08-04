Strong easterly flow across the Gulf of Mexico is lifted into the air by the Sierra Madres creating rapid thunderstorms off the west coast of Mexico. Thermal induced trough-ing, brought on by the high temperatures across much of Texas, create just enough circulation in the upper atmosphere for favorable hurricane development.

While this developing area of disturbance is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center, Miami, the heat dome continues to strengthen as low pressure to the north pushes strong and quick moving storms across much of the Ohio River Valley.

The two strong low pressure systems are helping the High pressure over Texas to build and continue to push storms to the North, but as the weeks roll on, a hurricane could do just the trick if it gets pulled up into the weather pattern that is currently drenching the nation.