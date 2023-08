Cloud cover quickly dissipated over the Concho Valley as Hurricane Hilary upgrades to a category 4 pulling moisture into its region, fueling the storm as it treks north.

High pressure is enhanced as the moisture depravation is pulled to the east pushing record heat again over the region. The temperature spread is significant as lows drop down into the lower 70s.

Easterly winds pick up but so do those high temperatures as record heat could plague the Concho Valley through the weekend.