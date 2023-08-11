It’s been a record setting week across the nation and here in the Concho Valley. With some areas seeing record rainfall, floods and tornados, Areas like here are seeing record heat for days at a time.

As San Angelo crosses into the 50+ days of 100°F+ Temperatures, the hottest day and the hottest August have been recorded this year while breaking the old record of 106°F from 1937.

Tonight wont be an exception as lows are going to settle in the 80°F mark while tomorrow, conditions will be clear, hot and dangerous as the high pressure settles in for the weekend of more record heat.