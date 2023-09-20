Looking at a very hot Wednesday today topping out around 100 degrees which is keeping it’s eye on the record of 102 set back in 2021. Mostly Sunny skies today with winds out of the Southwest around 5-10mph leading to increasing humidity. Tonight we’re expecting a low of around 74 degrees with increasing cloud cover.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to those scattered clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. As the day progresses we’ll see those clouds break up some but keeping us a little cooler with a high of only 94°. No change in the winds remaining from the Southwest at 5-10mph.